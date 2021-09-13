https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/572092-biden-stumps-for-newsom-on-eve-of-recall-the-eyes-of-the-nation-are-on

President BidenJoe BidenSocial media making political polarization worse: report Biden and UK’s Johnson to meet for talks this month: report Toyota, Honda knock union-made EV incentive in Dems’ spending package MORE on Monday made a closing case for California voters to reject a recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomRose McGowan stumps for Larry Elder in California: ‘He is the better man’ On The Trail: California recall tests vaccine politics By defeating Newsom recall, pro-choice women would send a powerful message MORE (D), warning a “Trump clone” could replace him if the effort succeeds.

Biden rallied alongside Newsom in Long Beach, Calif. on the eve of the recall vote. The president warned hundreds of supporters that a recall would have catastrophic consequences for the pandemic, climate change, workers rights and the treatment of women.

“California, I’m not sure you know it, but if you didn’t know it you should. The eyes of the nation — this is not hyperbole — the eyes of the nation are on California,” Biden said.

Introducing Biden, Newsom took repeated shots at Republican candidate Larry Elder, a conservative radio host who has emerged from a pack of GOP contenders as the leading potential replacement should the recall succeed.

Biden never explicitly named Elder, but the president repeatedly compared him to former President Trump Donald TrumpHouse Democrats eye 26.5 percent corporate tax rate Iran accepts deal on nuclear monitoring, avoids censure Old South vs. the new America: What Confederate monuments say about us MORE, calling him “the closest thing to a Trump clone that I’ve ever seen in your state.”

“You either keep Gavin Newsom as your governor or you’ll get Donald Trump,” Biden said. “It’s not a joke. A Republican governor blocking progress on COVID-19 who is also anti-woman, anti-worker, a climate denier, who doesn’t believe in choice. The choice should be absolutely clear.”

A University of California, Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies poll conducted for the Los Angeles Times and released last week showed 60 percent of California voters would reject the recall, while just 39 percent say they will support removing Newsom from office.

That gap has widened substantially since late July, when just 50 percent said they would vote to retain Newsom and 47 percent said they would vote to oust him a year before his term expires.

Biden became the latest Democratic leader to campaign for Newsom. The governor has appeared in recent days alongside Vice President Harris and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenBy defeating Newsom recall, pro-choice women would send a powerful message How Gavin Newsom fought back against the recall Democratic senators request probe into Amazon’s treatment of pregnant employees MORE (D-Mass.) Former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaWhat’s at stake — and in play — for the midterms Without drastic changes, Democrats are on track to lose big in 2022 By defeating Newsom recall, pro-choice women would send a powerful message MORE recorded a video message in support of Newsom for the campaign.

California voters must vote either “yes” or “no” on the question of whether to recall Newsom, who has been targeted by Republicans over pandemic policies in particular. If a majority of voters vote “yes,” Newsom will be recalled and the Republican candidate receiving the highest percentage of votes will become the next governor.

The president on Monday urged California Democrats to turn out in force and not take the result for granted in a state where registered Democrats widely outnumber registered Republicans.

Millions of voters have already cast ballots via early voting and mail-in voting, leading to questions over why Biden waited until the last possible day to visit California in support of Newsom.

“The president of the United States… they do several things at the same time,” principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Karine Jean-PierreAbortion rights groups want Biden to use bully pulpit after Texas law The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by AT&T – Biden to outline plan to boost economy, fight delta White House voices frustrations over pandemic media coverage MORE told reporters earlier Monday. “But I’m not going to go into any reasoning why he’s going now instead of two, three weeks ago.”

