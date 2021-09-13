https://www.oann.com/biden-taps-georgetown-law-professor-for-u-s-ftc-white-house/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-taps-georgetown-law-professor-for-u-s-ftc-white-house
September 13, 2021
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden nominated privacy advocate Alvaro Bedoya, the founding director of Georgetown Law’s Center on Privacy & Technology, to be a commissioner on the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, the White House said on Monday.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Eric Beech)