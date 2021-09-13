https://noqreport.com/2021/09/13/bidens-divisive-covid-19-vaccination-plan-favors-coercion-over-persuasion/

“Look, we’re the United States of America,” President Joe Biden said, concluding his speech announcing his latest COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Article by Doug Badger from Daily Signal.

“There’s nothing—not a single thing—we’re unable to do if we do it together. So, let’s stay together.”

Those comments came at the end of a 26-minute speech Thursday in which Biden demonized nearly 80 million unvaccinated Americans.

He accused them of causing “a lot of damage,” of “making people sick and causing … people to die,” and standing in the way of “get[ting] back to normal.”

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin,” Biden darkly warned. So much for staying together.

The president’s divisive rhetoric was one among many glaring flaws in his speech, which failed to unite Americans increasingly weary of the administration’s ineffective pandemic response.

Lacking a coherent strategy with clearly articulated goals and metrics, the president served up a grab bag of loosely related proposals that favored coercion over persuasion, government mandates over personal choice.

“This is not about freedom or personal choice,” he said. His new plan shows very little regard for either.

Instead, it leans heavily on COVID-19 vaccine mandates, including “emergency” Department of Labor regulations that would compel private companies with more than 100 employees to require their workforces to get vaccinated or submit to weekly tests.

This plan, the president declared, aims to “protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers.” (Aren’t vaccines supposed to protect vaccinated people?)

The mandates certainly won’t protect struggling businesses. Employers already can’t get enough workers amid the record-shattering 10.9 million job openings. With 4 million workers already quitting their jobs each month, this mandate could make it even harder for employers to get the workers they need. That could contribute to additional supply chain issues, shortages, and longer waits, as well as further fuel inflation.

The mandates also are arbitrary. They are based strictly on company size. Applying to employers with more than 100 employees, the “emergency” regulation takes no consideration of employees’ working environment or risks of COVID-19 transmission, which are not tied to a net number of employees.

The mandate wrongly turns employers into the government’s “police” over this policy.

Judges and lawyers will sort out whether the Labor Department has the legal authority to enforce these mandates, just as they had to recently when Biden overstepped his authority to extend eviction moratoriums through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But, combined with the president’s toxic rhetoric, the mandates are more likely to harden opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine than change the minds of the unvaccinated.

And while the president casts the unvaccinated in political terms, accusing those who oppose mandates of playing “pandemic politics,” the reality is more complicated.

Young adults, who backed Biden by larger majorities than any other age group, haven’t heeded his call to be vaccinated. Fewer than half of 18-to-24-year-olds are fully immunized; for those ages 25 to 39, that figure is just 52%. The rate of new infections among young adults is more than twice that of those over 65, more than 80% of whom are fully immunized.

Young adults—including those who are unvaccinated—helped put Biden in the White House. But instead of seeking to persuade them, the president demeans them. He insists on casting pandemic response in starkly political terms, enlarging divisions, hardening attitudes, and igniting a counterproductive debate over the use of “emergency” regulations to threaten the jobs of the unvaccinated.

The president needs a new plan with clearly articulated goals, one that isn’t dismissive of freedom.

It should equip Americans with information to assess risks and make the best decisions for themselves and their families. It should empower people by making rapid, at-home tests much more affordable and universally available, enabling them to routinely and regularly learn their COVID-19 status and take appropriate steps to protect others.

It should also reform the CDC, ensuring that it provides citizens and policymakers with timely and reliable data. And it should seek to persuade unvaccinated young adults, rather than lapsing into politicization and division. The president’s newest COVID-19 plan, like his speech, misses the mark. He needs to throw out this playbook and start again.

Plandemic, Voter Fraud, Afghanistan: All Parts of The Great Reset

If you still consider “conspiracy theorist” to be a pejorative, you’re not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They’re all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19’s attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to “Build Back Better” under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it’s definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm’s way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there’s the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America’s standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

These truths need to be spread. As a conservative network of news outlets, we are swimming upstream against the forces of mainstream media. We are getting canceled across the board by Big Tech. We will continue to spread the truth to millions, but we desperately need help to spread the truth to a wider range of people. This is where you come in.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn





Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

