More than 1,000 Trump supporters carrying “F*ck Biden” signs lined up out outside of Long Beach City College where Biden will be campaigning with Governor Gavin Newsom on the eve of the recall election.

Biden departed Sacramento and landed in Long Beach around 6:40 pm local time.

Biden’s motorcade was booed by a mob of angry patriots as he pulled into the venue.

VIDEO:

BREAKING: What appears to be Joe Biden’s motorcade BOOED massively by Patriots at Long Beach City College @RealAmVoice pic.twitter.com/04y06RlcJA — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) September 14, 2021

The crowd grew to over 1,000 Trump supporters.

There is zero support for Biden and Newsom in Long Beach tonight.

But Joe Biden totally got 81 million votes.

The Biden/Newsom protest has grown well over 1,000 people in Long Beach, Ca. Aside from the invited attendees, no other visible support for Governor Newsom or President Biden outside the event. pic.twitter.com/b0ed4zZVeF — Informed with Anthony (@InformedAnthony) September 14, 2021

