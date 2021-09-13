https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/13/bill-hemmer-has-a-question-about-the-blinken-hearing-compared-to-what-happened-in-football-stadiums-this-weekend/

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is testifying remotely before the House Foreign Affairs Committee today, and some members of the committee are remote as well. Fox News’ Bill Hemmer couldn’t help but compare what happens when the cameras are on in the DC bubble to what’s going on in the rest of the country:

Great question!

Democrat leadership obviously wants to try and keep everybody as scared as possible.

They don’t even believe what they say.

