https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/13/bill-hemmer-has-a-question-about-the-blinken-hearing-compared-to-what-happened-in-football-stadiums-this-weekend/

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is testifying remotely before the House Foreign Affairs Committee today, and some members of the committee are remote as well. Fox News’ Bill Hemmer couldn’t help but compare what happens when the cameras are on in the DC bubble to what’s going on in the rest of the country:

Hundreds of thousands of Americans attended high school, college and pro football games this past weekend. Why is Congress still on Zoom? — BILL HEMMER (@BillHemmer) September 13, 2021

Great question!

Millions and millions actually attended games this weekend. But this is a fantastic question. https://t.co/U3jdwHKsZR — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 13, 2021

Democrat leadership obviously wants to try and keep everybody as scared as possible.

All about OPTICS….. — Cat (@Cat04746049) September 13, 2021

They don’t even believe what they say.

Because they’re trying to make the public think the pandemic is real and scary. It’s a clown show. https://t.co/ot2M2cQGuf — Lady Patriot (@Marechtare1) September 13, 2021

This is a damn good question. NFL stadiuma were packed this weekend and no one wore a mask. https://t.co/uqMWd3vp73 — Kenneth Swearengin (@IBLeTruth) September 13, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

