https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/13/blinken-tells-house-committee-the-taliban-are-falling-short-of-international-communitys-inclusivity-expectation/

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is testifying remotely before the House Foreign Affairs Committee today. He’s already discussed the $64 million in “humanitarian aid” the U.S. is sending. Blinken claims the money will circumvent the Taliban, who he says aren’t meeting the international community’s standard for inclusivity:

BLINKEN: “We expect the Taliban to ensure freedom of travel, to make good on its commitments on counterterrorism, to uphold the basic rights of the Afghan people including women, girls, and minorities.” pic.twitter.com/Wi71Aa7xdX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 13, 2021

.@SecBlinken: “The LGBTQI community in Afghanistan … is something that we’re focused on.” pic.twitter.com/RJgitvJAI9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 13, 2021

Blinken: “The interim government named by the Taliban falls very short of the mark that was set by the international community for inclusivity… it includes many key members who have very challenging track records.” — Ali Rogin (@AliRogin) September 13, 2021

The “leaders” in this administration talk about the Taliban as if they’re some local Chamber of Commerce they’re unhappy with or something.

Yeah, that’s not gonna happen. — JRC (@jrcrawley) September 13, 2021

Exactly how hard are the Taliban (not to mention Russia and China) laughing at the Biden administration?

Sounds like another strongly worded letter is in order https://t.co/P0EKCxMV8B — JC3_NG (@JC3_NG) September 13, 2021

It’s the F’ing Taliban. My goodness. Our leaders are so unserious…and it costs actual lives. https://t.co/0cSxvy8m6d — Steven Jensen (@1stJensen) September 13, 2021

This might be the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard, and also explains so much about the state of that withdrawal…. my lord. https://t.co/mUyMeE5aMU — Dwints (@DVVintsFoFo) September 13, 2021

“The international community” There is no group more stupid, weak, or feckless than the leaders of “The international community”. https://t.co/PYRQpZb240 — Pablo (@CaptnAntiRacist) September 13, 2021

When does Blinken expect them to start https://t.co/VymeXXMKcg https://t.co/j3Xiya7uxP — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 13, 2021

The Biden administration will just keep repeating the same rhetoric because that’s all they have.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

