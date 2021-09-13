https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/13/blinken-tells-house-committee-the-taliban-are-falling-short-of-international-communitys-inclusivity-expectation/

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is testifying remotely before the House Foreign Affairs Committee today. He’s already discussed the $64 million in “humanitarian aid” the U.S. is sending. Blinken claims the money will circumvent the Taliban, who he says aren’t meeting the international community’s standard for inclusivity:

The “leaders” in this administration talk about the Taliban as if they’re some local Chamber of Commerce they’re unhappy with or something.

Exactly how hard are the Taliban (not to mention Russia and China) laughing at the Biden administration?

The Biden administration will just keep repeating the same rhetoric because that’s all they have.

