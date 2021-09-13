https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/13/blue-checked-political-scientist-makes-a-totally-irrational-argument-to-argue-that-theres-no-rational-argument-against-spending-3-5-trillion/

Don’t think the government has $3.5 trillion dollars to spend on “infrastructure”? Well, think again.

Because as political scientist Ian Bremmer explains, not only can the government do it, but they’d be stupid not to:

According to our calculations, there are actually endless rational arguments against it, but no rational arguments for. We do agree with Ian that “it’s just politics,” though. The Democrats are purely about politics, and not about what’s actually best for anyone other than the government.

Looks like Ian Bremmer doesn’t actually know what the hell he’s talking about. Shocker.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...