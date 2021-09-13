https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/13/blue-checked-political-scientist-makes-a-totally-irrational-argument-to-argue-that-theres-no-rational-argument-against-spending-3-5-trillion/

Don’t think the government has $3.5 trillion dollars to spend on “infrastructure”? Well, think again.

Because as political scientist Ian Bremmer explains, not only can the government do it, but they’d be stupid not to:

If we can spend $8 trillion on the war on terror, we can spend $3.5 on rebuilding our own country. There’s no rational argument against this, it’s just politics. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) September 13, 2021

According to our calculations, there are actually endless rational arguments against it, but no rational arguments for. We do agree with Ian that “it’s just politics,” though. The Democrats are purely about politics, and not about what’s actually best for anyone other than the government.

The worst possible excuse to spend $3.5 trillion: https://t.co/udTvsPzbFN — Children Of The Dust (@Me2S3M) September 13, 2021

We are $30 trillion in debt https://t.co/u1ikhd0QuE — VK (@vjeannek) September 13, 2021

Doesn’t matter that our bank balance is negative There’s still checks in the checkbook!🤡 https://t.co/u1ikhd0QuE — VK (@vjeannek) September 13, 2021

There’s no rational argument against endlessly spending public dollars w/o meaningful results?! Spoken like a teacher union rep.

🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/nYExNmW7KN — Daniel Honchariw (@D_Honch) September 13, 2021

Well, except if you believe that the way to prosperity is not through government spending and taxation. You may disagree, but it is a rational argument. https://t.co/hnGkve8vXt — Joshua Henry (@joshuahenrycfp) September 13, 2021

If choosing not to spend money that you don’t actually have isn’t “rational,” then nothing is. https://t.co/bCknnHC7gO — Michael Haugen (@HaugenTX) September 13, 2021

If my wife can max out the family credit card to buy stuff I don’t like, then my best response is to acquire and max out more family credit cards for stuff that I want. There is no rational argument against this. https://t.co/n0cP1XQpay — Brian Riedl 🧀 (@Brian_Riedl) September 13, 2021

The idea that if we purchase X then we can automatically also afford Y is to completely ignore the concepts of scarcity and finite resources – which is the first basis of all economics. — Brian Riedl 🧀 (@Brian_Riedl) September 13, 2021

Looks like Ian Bremmer doesn’t actually know what the hell he’s talking about. Shocker.

One feature of Twitter I’ll never get over is that presumably smart and well-educated people are equally prone to making stupid arguments as the average Joe. https://t.co/o2sT4aM6gQ — Nathan Woundy (@nathandwoundy) September 13, 2021

