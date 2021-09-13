https://thelibertyloft.com/2021/09/13/nuclear-email-bombshells-exposing-dr-fauci-as-a-fraud/

Washington, D.C. — Documents will now start to come out and unravel the Biden/ Obama administration (how’s THAT for a plot twist??) by reporter Natalie Winters, which includes evidence of giving taxpayer money to the CCP weapons lab, suppressing information to the American People for the last year and a half, this has all of the hallmarks of a great movie. Except that it is happening in real life.

The left and even many on the right hail Dr. Anthony Fauci as a hero, as someone who saved our nation from a much worse fate than we have seen so far with COVID-19. We have survived despite Fauci’s unambiguous ineptitude, despite the pandemic and ensuing lockdowns that some have known for quite some time.

Several public records requests and a separate lawsuit have revealed damning details about Fauci’s handling of the pandemic. It’s unfortunate that they were first revealed by The Washington Post and BuzzFeed, as both of them are part of a progressive cult that holds Fauci in such high esteem. While Fauci continues to do so in the face of apparent corruption and complete failures, they do so regardless. Despite downplaying Fauci’s own poor performance, both attack Donald Trump.

As Natalie Winter reported, The National Pulse, Fauci considered this warning too lengthy for him to read:

“Private emails from Dr. Anthony Fauci obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request reveal him ignoring warnings from a Ph.D. physicist about trusting the Chinese Communist Party’s COVID-19 data.”

Fauci wrote in response to an email from Dr. Erik Nilsen, a published Ph.D. physicist and CEO of neuroscience research company Bio-Signal.

He has found time to author a book about his “life philosophy,” promote children’s books pushing COVID-19 vaccines, and even deliver commencement addresses at controversial universities conducting gain-of-function research, even as he did not have time to read the email outlining Chinese Communist Party (CCP) manipulation of COVID-19 data,

The email from Nilsen warns that the data the CCP was sharing with the world regarding COVID-19 death counts was fraudulent:

“I’m confident that China stop counting dead COVID-19 infected bodies since — Jan. 7 2020. They’ve been adding fabricated data daily to show (to save face) the world and their own people an impressive flattening of China outbreak curve. It’s easy to prove this via data analysis because, for example, improbable coincidences occurred in much of the data. My suspicions were eventually confirmed by at least two of my sources in China [REDACTED]. The data posted by China is not only garbage, it has misled the world into a false sense of security wrt death rate, age vs death, and other things; that is, if people analyzed the world’s data including China, the results are heavily biased toward nonsense, because China’s number of cases accounted for the majority of cases worldwide (until a day or so ago).”

The Ph.D. physicist suggested that the regime’s lockdown data was similarly deceptive:

“The number of body bags my contacts told me about, even after short 15-minutes walk to/from grocery stores in one city during CCP-authorized time slots, suggest the number of deaths is several orders of magnitude larger than what China’s posted data indicates. Also, everyone I know in China continues to be in lock down (-6+ weeks now), and several went “silent” since about a week ago. This greatly troubles me because those who went silent live in Wuhan. And, yesterday, the CCP revoked permits/license for several Foreign reporters who were trying to learn about the situation in Wuhan and other parts of China. Several of my sources have told me, in coded language, that the situation in at least Wuhan is not under control at all.”

The email that Fauci claimed was “Too long for me to read” is just over 1500 words which makes it a 5-6 minute read. That’s for someone who is not charged with leading the response to a wildly spreading virus. 6 minutes to save the-I can see where Cost-Benefit might have indicated that he take a pass.

Here’s the email that was “TLTR” to Fauci-written by a physicist with inside information about China’s handling of COVID-19 in the early stages:

“Dear Dr. Fauci,

You’re beyond busy but I hope you read this message.

[REDACTED] I’m only mentioning this so you don’t think I’m a paranoid freak. I’m convinced you already know the outbreak is way past the point of containment, and, unfortunately, herd immunity will soon ensue. Then, outbreak 2 will happen shortly after, and, hopefully, not ad infinitum.

I’m writing to make sure you already know or at least suspect everything I’m about to tell you. I need to clear my conscience because it’s possible (albeit unlikely) that some of what tell you is new and possibly useful in, at least, saving lives in the USA.

I’m a physicist and have been modeling this outbreak since January. My panic started minutes after I learned — 5M people left Wuhan around Jan. 22 a few days before the CCP starting locking the country down. The 5M people scattered to 13,000+ cities in China to visit family & friends for the Lunar Festival (Chinese New Year). I’ve been communicating with quite a few people around the world including an NYU epidemiologist [REDACTED]. We’ve both been warning our families, to mostly deaf ears at first, since January. It’s been frustrating and exhausting, but, finally, most are as prepared as possible for what’s about to happen.

I have lots of information about China due to my business, scientific, friendship, and other ties with many there, including immunologists & virologists at top-tier institutions and laboratories. My WeChat account (like Skype / Whatapp) was blocked by the CCP for 3 days late Feb. / early March, but, after a warning message, it is now unblocked. I’m willing to share with you everything I know, think I know, or seriously suspect.

Here are a few examples:

I’m confident that China stop counting dead COVID-19 infected bodies since — Jan. 7 2020. They’ve been adding fabricated data daily to show (to save face) the world and their own people an impressive flattening of China outbreak curve. It’s easy to prove this via data analysis because, for example, improbable coincidences occurred in much of the data. My suspicions were eventually confirmed by at least two of my sources in China [REDACTED]. The data posted by China is not only garbage, it has misled the world into a false sense of security wrt death rate, age vs death, and other things; that is, if people analyzed the world’s data including China, the results are heavily biased toward nonsense, because China’s number of cases accounted for the majority of cases worldwide (until a day or so ago).

I want to emphasize that I do not believe China intentionally did this to harm the world. I sincerely believe it was done for saving-face reasons. Saving face is possibly the most powerful motivating force in China. it is the key to understanding how most Chinese think and why they do what they do. China wanted the world to believe that their herculean quarantining efforts contained the outbreak. However, I don’t think this is true, even after spraying — billions of gallon of “Clorox” all the country. The number of body bags my contacts told me about, even after short 15-minutes walk to/from grocery stores in one city during CCP-authorized time slots, suggest the number of deaths is several orders of magnitude larger than what China’s posted data indicates. Also, everyone I know in China continues to be in lock down (-6+ weeks now), and several went “silent” since about a week ago. This greatly troubles me because those who went silent live in Wuhan. And, yesterday, the CCP revoked permits/license for several Foreign reporters who were trying to learn about the situation in Wuhan and other parts of China. Several of my sources have told me, in coded language, that the situation in at least Wuhan is not under control at all. In my opinion, China is continues to be extremely concerned about saving face (first) and their economy (second). Their economy is already suffering terribly, and they can’t afford to lose the many large manufacturing and other business agreements with foreign countries. This is why I believe they’re trying, and succeeding to convince many, to convince most of their population that the outbreak is under control, and it will soon be OK to return to work — even though it will not be safe, because of current outbreak and outbreak # 2 that will likely start soon. Citizens are not allowed to travel beyond a few stores and, in special cases, their work office, so even people who live there have no idea what’s really going on especially in Hubei province including Wuhan. Also, an H15N outbreak seems to have recently started in humans in Hunan province (which neighbors Hubei/Wuhan area).

I also have lots of information about USA.

Here is some:

I believe that many COVID-19 deaths were incorrectly labeled at 2019-2020 flu deaths. (emphasis mine) The spreading in the USA is almost certainly already homogeneous, because its been going on since last year without any containment whatsoever. Once massive testing finally starts, this truth/reality will, unfortunately, become obvious. It will manifest itself as hyper exponential (hyperbolic) growth starting a day or two after the millions of testing kits arrive and start being used. The hyper exponential dynamics will eventually evolve to a more accurately calibrated exponential curve once the number to tests is large enough to properly sample the population. I don’t think Italy is ahead of us. I think were ahead and by a large amount.

A few other quick bits of info …

The time between infection and death seems to have decreased from about — 20 days (a few months) ago to possibly as short as — 8 days. And, the incubation period seems to be significantly longer. Both, and other data I’ve looked at, strongly suggest at least one mutation has occurred. This is extremely concerning to me. Another concern is the distribution of deaths vs. age appears to not be as strongly biased, compared to when China data was included, toward older people and/or people with chronic health conditions.

Over the past 15+ years, I’ve traveled to China multiple times per year. I’m pretty sure you’ve known this for a while, but I truly believe the outbreak tsunami in the USA is either already happened or is about to happen. As you know, as soon as a surge is sensed, the Tsunami will immediately follow. I believe we missed the containment boat quite a while ago. I’ve been closely listening to your comments on TV, and I’m pretty sure you’ve already come to the same conclusion but don’t want to cause mass panic (I understand that).

I’m 99% sure that SARS-CoV-2 been spreading in the USA since late Nov. / early Dec. last year. [REDACTED] She works at [REDACTED] and it’s possible that everyone in her office got infected too. Who knows how many people in Alaska got it too, but I suspect many tens of thousands possible much more. [REDACTED] but it has been impossible to get tested. I’ve called 5 places in Alaska and none wanted me to come it for the test.

I’ve instructed my family and, recently (after family), close friends to get some Alvesco (ciclesonide) for emergency use only. I’ve been told by colleagues on the front-line in Japan, China, and Korea, and found several preprint (sic) papers, that it is an effective treatment for late-stage COVID-19 patients. Some patients on ventilators who were approaching death have fully recovered after treatment with ciclesonide; ciclesonide has much smaller particles than other corticosteroids so it reaches deeper into lungs and alveolis (sic)). Also, the treatment seems to be a potent suppressor of virus replication. Recovered patients have tested negative shortly after the treatment. Of course, data is limited so can’t be sure the treatment is effective. However, because Alvesco has been shown to be safe for infant — 100+ year-old patients, I’m OK with my family and I having it for emergency use. That is, only if health care facilities are unable to accept them or me as a patient to treat with ventilator, corticosteroids (or whatever the best available treatment is at that time). Having Alvesco in our emergency kits is a much better option that someone avoidably dying because of an overburdened health care facility. The other drug I have, and have told my family and some friends to get, is called hyroxychloriquine — also seem to be effective and safe. But, I think Alvesco is better because it appears to prevent the virus from replicated so infection is wiped out and no longer contagious. Alvesco seems to be two silver bullets in one.

I don’t believe in coincidences and I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but there are many things out of Iran that also concern me greatly. That’s all I say right now.

If all of this is old news to you, then I would greatly appreciate a response. It can be as short as “yes.” Anyway, I had to share this information with you. Now my conscience is clear. My concern is that it’s possible you don’t have some of the above info, so I decided to send you this message.

I wrote this quickly, so I apologize in advance for any typos, etc.

I truly appreciated your efforts, and I’m now confident that President Donald Trump, you, and everyone else involved is doing everything possible to ensure the best possible outcomes. I was deeply concerned a few weeks ago, when the gravity of the situation seemed to not be fully recognized by several in DC.

Feel free to call me anytime. My cell # is below. If you do call, I will keep anything we discuss confidential (if necessary).

Sincerely,

Erik

The situation only worsens from there for Fauci. One of the recurring themes in Fauci’s emails is that he seems to be obsessed with trying to hide any evidence that China is responsible for introducing the Coronavirus into the environment. There is no doubt that Fauci had direct involvement in gain-of-function research, particularly in the Wuhan Virology Lab where many believe the disease was manufactured.

After these revelations, it’s easy to understand why Fauci was so adamant about not letting this disease be linked to the Chinese Communist Party. His cover up spans far back to the beginning of the escapades. As Zero Hedge reported:

In Jan., 2020, when the World Health Organization insisted that COVID-19 wasn’t transmissible between humans, and Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the risk to the American public from the virus was “low,” but the National Institutes of Health were scrambling to contain damage after an out-of-context study (controversial — and now withdrawn) claimed that the virus could be affected by HIV-like genes.

Specifically:

To further investigate if these inserts are present in any other coronavirus, we performed a multiple sequence alignment of the spike glycoprotein amino acid sequences of all available coronaviruses (n=55) [refer Table S. File1] in NCBI refseq (National Center for Biotechnology Information) this includes one sequence of 2019-nCoV[Fig. S1]. We found that these 4 insertions [inserts 1, 2, 3 and 4] are unique to 2019-nCoV and are not present in other coronaviruses analyzed.

We then translated the aligned genome and found that these inserts are present in all Wuhan 2019-nCoV viruses except the 2019-nCoV virus of Bat as a host [Fig. S4]. Intrigued by the 4 highly conserved inserts unique to 2019-nCoV we wanted to understand their origin. For this purpose, we used the 2019-nCoV local alignment with each insert as query against all virus genomes and considered hits with 100% sequence coverage. Surprisingly, each of the four inserts aligned with short segments of the Human immunodeficiency Virus-1 (HIV-1) proteins.

The now-withdrawn paper piqued the interest of several journalists, including Zero Hedge whose account Twitter banned one day after they started investigating.

Thanks to a recent Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for Fauci’s emails, we now know that the National Institutes of Health was not only aware of the Indian report, but were actively discussing how to handle it.

A Jan. 31 email from AFP’s Issam Ahmed asks NIH immunologist Dr. Barney Graham for comment:

“I was told by a contact you may be willing to give an opinion of this paper that has just gone live. It suggests the new Coronavirus has four inserts similar to HIV-1 and this is not a coincidence,” reads the email.

As far as firing Fauci is concerned, the question is no longer open. Is he criminally responsible? He claimed to be bringing a common-sense approach to the White House, but was he really working in the best interests of both the Chinese Communist Party and himself? It becomes clear that Fauci’s main concern was avoiding political fallout and using the fear created by his own predictions to further his own political agenda.

In the meantime, mainstream media journalists portrayed him as someone the public should listen to, and a disproportionate amount of people did. Even before the email, Faucism seemed to be on its way out, but countless journalists defended him perhaps to justify their own positive press in recent months.

“It’s Easier to Fool People Than It Is to Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled.” Mark Twain may or may not have said this-but it certainly applies.

