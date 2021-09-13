https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/613f3d40bbafd42ff58b3e7c
With a mandate for students to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, L.A. Unified puts itself out there for emulation, adulation, scorn and litigation….
Elder carried with him three decades of provocative right-wing rhetoric that Newsom turned into a scary wake-up alarm for snoozing Democrats, columnist George Skelton writes….
Sirhan Sirhan’s parole recommendation has spurred debate over whether people who have committed horrific crimes should be allowed to rejoin society….
The COVID-19 pandemic, then the Caldor fire and smoke, closed the theater in rural Volcano, Calif., for more than 18 months. But the show must go on….
COVID-19 marked the beginning of street medicine teams from L.A. County health services visiting homeless encampments. The agency hopes it won’t be the end….