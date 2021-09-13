https://www.theblaze.com/news/salesforce-employees-relocate-out-of-texas-abortion-law

Salesforce, the San Francisco-based software company, is offering to relocate employees out of Texas over the Lone Star State’s controversial abortion law.

The Supreme Court recently declined to block the law, which bans abortions of unborn babies with a fetal heartbeat.

What did Salesforce do?

In a company-wide message sent last Friday, Salesforce told its employees the company would assist any employee who wants to relocate from Texas because of the law.

The message, which was obtained by CNBC, said:

These are incredibly personal issues that directly impact many of us — especially women. We recognize and respect that we all have deeply held and different perspectives. As a company, we stand with all of our women at Salesforce and everywhere. With that being said, if you have concerns about access to reproductive healthcare in your state, Salesforce will help relocate you and members of your immediate family.

After news of Salesforce’s offer broke, company CEO Marc Benioff tweeted, “Ohana if you want to move we’ll help you exit TX. Your choice.” Ohana, a word Benioff frequently uses, is a Hawaiian term that means “family.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) responded to Benioff, “Welcome to California.”

Benioff and Salesforce have made it clear before where they stand politically. In 2015, the company essentially launched a boycott of the state of Indiana over then-Gov. Mike Pence signing into law the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which critics said would lead to LGBT discrimination.

“Today we are canceling all programs that require our customers/employees to travel to Indiana to face discrimination,” Benioff said in March 2015.

Anything else?

Other San Francisco-based companies, like Uber and Lyft, have said they will pay the legal fees of any Texas drivers who incur fines related to the law. Under the law, ride-sharing drivers could face fines of up to $10,000 if they drive a woman to an abortion clinic.

“This law is incompatible with people’s basic rights to privacy, our community guidelines, the spirit of rideshare, and our values as a company,” the founders of Lyft and the company’s general counsel said.

Lyft also took the additional step of donating $1 million to Planned Parenthood.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

