A California man was arrested by U.S. Capitol Police officers in Washington on Monday.

Officials said the man was taken into custody near the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters.

He was identified as Donald Craighead, 44, of Oceanside.

Craighead allegedly had multiple knives in his truck, including a machete, which is illegal to possess in the nation’s capital.

Officers noticed the Dodge Dakota pickup truck, which bore a swastika and other white supremacist symbols and lacked a license plate, outside the DNC headquarters around midnight. Officers pulled the truck over and noticed the machete and a bayonnette.

Officers said Craighead said he was “on patrol” and discussed white supremacist ideology. There was no clear link between the suspect and any upcoming demonstrations.

“This is good police work plain and simple,” Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement. “We applaud the officers’ keen observation and the teamwork that resulted in this arrest.”

“This is an excellent example of the work our officers do every day. We are so proud of these officers for their vigilance,” added a Capitol Police deputy chief, Jason Bell.

The DNC did not respond to a request for comment.

Pipe bombs were left at the Republican National Committee and DNC headquarters in Washington late Jan. 5, and the discovery of the explosives compromised the response to the Capitol breach the following day, according to law enforcement officials. The FBI has failed failed so far to identify and arrest the person who placed the pipe bombs.

The arrest of Craighead came five days ahead of a planned rally to call for the release of people who were nonviolent on Jan. 6 but remain in prison over 8 months later.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend, organizer Matt Braynard told The Epoch Times.

The Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department have said they’re aware of the planning for the rally.

“I am confident the work we are doing now will make sure our officers have what they need to keep everyone safe,” Manger told The Epoch Times in an email.

