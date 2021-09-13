https://thepostmillennial.com/capitol-police-recommends-disciplining-six-officers-for-jan-6-conduct?utm_campaign=64469
American News Sep 12, 2021 5:52 PM
EST
On Saturday, the United States Capitol Police announced an update to ongoing internal investigations relating to officer conduct on Jan. 6, in which the force recommend disciplinary action for six cases.
“This week, the USCP provided the Department of Justice the administrative cases as part of the ongoing discovery production in the prosecution of the January 6 rioters. Officer names, witness names, and complainant names were redacted,” said the USCP in a statement issued Saturday.
According to the statement, the USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) launched 38 internal investigations, of which the US Attorney’s Office “did not find sufficient evidence that any of the officers committed a crime.”
Of those 38, the OPR was able to identify 26 of the officers involved in the cases, 20 of which were discovered to have done no wrongdoings.
In six cases, “violations were sustained and disciplinary action was recommended.”
According to the USCP, the cases involved “three for conduct unbecoming, one for failure to comply with directives, one for improper remarks, and one for improper dissemination of information.”
“Another case about an official who is accused of unsatisfactory performance and conduct unbecoming is still pending. The administrative investigation started after a criminal investigation, in which charges were not filed,” the statement continued.
According to the USCP, internal investigations, including recommended disciplinary actions and personnel matters, are not public information.
“The Department is committed to accountability when officers fail to meet the standards governed by USCP policies and the Congressional Community’s expectations,” the statement read.
“The six sustained cases should not diminish the heroic efforts of the United States Capitol Police officers,” the USCP added.
