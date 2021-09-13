https://noqreport.com/2021/09/13/cha-ching-big-pharma-now-developing-seasonal-2-in-1-vaccine-for-covid-influenza/

Now that about half of the country, we are told, is “fully vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), Big Pharma’s next phase of the plandemic involves developing a new 2-in-1 “vaccination” for both Chinese Germs and seasonal influenza.

The Maryland-based biotechnology company Novavax announced on September 8 that it is launching a clinical trial to examine the effects of a combined Fauci Flu and regular flu injection that can be administered regularly, ensuring an eternity of profits.

The early-stage phase 1/2 study will evaluate experimental injections produced by the company that do not have approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). If successful, Novavax might try to sway a politician to rush the shot into use at “warp speed,” much like Donald Trump did with “Operation Warp Speed” and Chinese Virus injections.

For the Novavax trial, the corporate behemoth will experimentally inject 640 healthy volunteers between the ages of 50 and 70 with the mystery cocktail. That trial will reportedly take place in Australia, which is fully locked down and under total medical martial law due to Chinese Germs.

“This study is the first-of-its-kind to evaluate the vaccine’s potential to induce a robust immune response, augmented by our Matrix-M adjuvant, against two life-threatening diseases simultaneously,” proclaimed Gregory M. Glenn, Novavax’s president of research and development, in a statement.

“The combination of these two vaccines, which have individually delivered outstanding results with favorable safety and tolerability profiles, may lead to greater efficiencies for the healthcare system and achieve high levels of protection against COVID-19 and influenza with a single regimen.”

Covid pharmaceuticals have become the golden calf of Wall Street

Moderna is similarly trying to rush through a new 2-in-1 injection at “warp speed” as well. The company is calling its version “mRNA-1073,” containing a combination of its existing mRNA injection for the Wuhan Flu and another mystery flu shot that is currently in development.

After Moderna’s announcement, Wall Street flooded the stock with injections of Federal Reserve fiat “money,” pumping up its price in America’s already massive bubble market.

“Today we are announcing the first step in our novel respiratory vaccine program with the development of a single dose vaccine that combines a booster against COVID-19 and a booster against flu,” announced Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, who was propped up by Trump as part of a massive bait-and-switch, pump-and-dump stock scheme.

“We are making progress on enrolling patients in our rare disease programs, and we are fully enrolled in our personalized cancer vaccine trial. We believe this is just the beginning of a new age of information-based medicines.”

Since the markets are teetering on the verge of a total collapse, pharmaceutical giants like Moderna and Novavax are scrambling to scrape in every last penny they can extract from the system before it goes belly-up – all under the guise of a “pandemic.”

“A flu vaccine that hasn’t even been approved combined with a new technology that supposedly teaches my body to do what God designed it to do in the first place,” wrote one commenter at The Epoch Times. “Again, no thank you.”

“I don’t care if polio makes a comeback or smallpox: I’m never getting another vaccine, ever,” wrote another about how there is no way that he is ever going to take any more injections.

“Who can trust our government at this point? Why are they pushing it so hard? If your mask and your vaccine protect you, then don’t worry about me. I’m prepared to accept the consequences (good or bad) for not choosing the jab.”

The latest news about Chinese Virus injection deception can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Sources for this article include:

Photo by Gabriel Meinert on Unsplash.

Plandemic, Voter Fraud, Afghanistan: All Parts of The Great Reset

If you still consider “conspiracy theorist” to be a pejorative, you’re not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They’re all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19’s attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to “Build Back Better” under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it’s definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm’s way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there’s the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America’s standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

These truths need to be spread. As a conservative network of news outlets, we are swimming upstream against the forces of mainstream media. We are getting canceled across the board by Big Tech. We will continue to spread the truth to millions, but we desperately need help to spread the truth to a wider range of people. This is where you come in.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn





Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

