Dozens of democrats in New York City don’t wear masks until reporters and cameras show up
Nadler, AOC, Pelosi…
🚨!!BREAKING NEWS!!🚨@AOC @SpeakerPelosi @JerryNadler @KathyHochul and dozens of other democrats seen in New York City around hundreds WITHOUT MASKS ON before news media and cameras showed up. Their hypocrisy is disgusting and must be exposed!! Rules for thee but not for me!! pic.twitter.com/VYip1fsX4r
— Anthony DeWitt (@AnthonyDeWitt7) September 12, 2021