https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/613fe600bbafd42ff58b4438
Speaking in Mather, Calif., after getting an update on efforts to fight wildfires, President Biden explained how a bipartisan infrastructure deal and his Build Back Better agenda, estimated to cost $3…
A lack of support from some of the same Democrats prompted the president to pull his initial pick to lead the agency last week….
A video supercut shows that before President Biden’s vaccine mandates, top Democratic leaders, including Biden himself, were adamant that requiring people to take a vaccine was unprecedented, unenforc…
Protesters against mandatory vaccinations chant “F*** Joe Biden” on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City. Even New Yorkers are fed up with the imposter president. NOW – Protesters against mandatory va…
FBI Special Agent Richard Trask: Instagram The FBI fired its lead agent in the Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping case amid wife beating allegations. Special Agent Richard Trask, one of the lead agents in th…