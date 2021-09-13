https://conservativeplaybook.com/2021/09/13/chuck-norris-7-reasons-why-gavin-newsom-has-got-to-go/

When I heard that the former President Barack Obama was running in a few last-ditch-effort ads for the struggling California Gov. Gavin Newsom in his recall election this week, I knew they were getting desperate. They are worried, and they should be.

Newsom has been playing experimental politics with the residents of California for years, and they are the ones paying a hefty price. California has been on a constant free fall for a decade, and Newsom has only sped up its rate of descent.

Even Newsweek had to confess this past week that there are “10 Huge Problems for California’s Next Governor.” Let me just address seven, and you’ll see why California is up against insurmountable odds and why Gavin Newsom has got to go. Republicans, Democrats and Independents can all agree on these:

1. Public health and unemployment crisis

Newsom has royally botched and mishandled COVID for over 18 months, and jeopardized tens of millions of people’s health and livelihood. He is personally responsible for the fact that nearly a third of all California’s restaurants are permanently closed. In June, almost 50% of businesses in San Francisco alone remained closed. The Mercury News just reported, in light of COVID job recoveries, California’s rebound is “among the worst in nation,” ranking No. 41 out of 50 states.

2. Homelessness and housing crisis

At least 160,000 people are living on the streets of California, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. California cities and towns have been degraded as myriad tent encampments have sprung up in parks and residential neighborhoods, with no sign of removal in the near future. And you already know about skyrocketing housing costs in California – the majority of even middle-income residents will never be able to afford a home if Newsom remains in office. California has the second-lowest rate of home ownership in the country.

3. Severe drought crisis

Severe drought is ravaging the state, and Sacramento is making it worse. Despite the fact California is by far the largest agricultural producer in the United States, Newsom’s government is literally turning off the water to hundreds of farmers, killing thousands of acres in crops and hurting those who make their livelihood working them. And consider the 1,000,000 acres more of forest burned just this year. Why? Primarily because Sacramento’s governor refuses to create a plan that deals with the massive amount of dry fuel underbrush and overcrowded forests. They will remain a gas tank waiting for a match if Newsom remains in office.

4. Public education crisis

Again, even Newsweek had to confess: “California used to have one of the best public education systems in the country. Then came Prop. 13 and tax-cutting – and now the state has among the worst public schools in the country.” What more needs to be said?

5. Energy crisis

Again, Newsweek reported: “Most of the electricity in California is controlled by private companies. Pacific Gas and Electric has been responsible for several of the worst fires in the state; the company, courts have found, doesn’t properly maintain its power lines (diverting tree-trimming money to executive bonuses in some cases).” In addition, Newsom has signed at least six more bills to kill off his state’s fossil fuel industry.

6. Criminal Justice crisis

The Los Angeles Times reported, “California’s jails are so bad some inmates beg to go to prison instead.”

Newsweek added: “California has 737 people on death row, almost all of whom will die of something else before they are (if they are) executed. The prisons are packed with people, who were locked up for long sentences during the Three Strikes Era. Many were imprisoned for fairly minor crimes; some may be entirely innocent. The state prison system alone costs taxpayers $15 billion a year.”

7. Business and citizen exodus crisis

This crisis is the clearest “writing on the wall,” and I just don’t get why Californians tolerate it.

California has a massive exodus crisis of businesses and residents. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in the last decade alone, 1.3 million more people have left California. Read that number again and ponder it. It gets worse. Thousands of businesses have already left California, and according to the California Globe, “A new analysis recently released by the Hoover Institution of Stanford University found that the number of businesses leaving California in 2021 has significantly picked up compared to the previous three years.” What?!

Newsom is so buried in the mire of California’s decline that he has reached his hand up out of his murky drowning waters to be saved by none other than the former President Obama, who is starring in a few of Newsom’s closing campaign ads. So desperate is Newsom that Joe Biden flew out on Monday to resuscitate his flailing campaign. But not even Obama and Biden can save or resurrect the groveling Gavin.

Bottom line: It’s clear that California Gov. Gavin Newsom is way over his head in running the Golden State. That’s why the people of California have called for a state recall election of its governor this week, on Sept. 14, “when voters will be asked first whether they want to recall Newsom and then who they want to replace him. It will take at least 50% of voters to vote in favor of recalling Newsom for the election to move forward and the winner will be whichever candidate receives the highest number of votes,” according to Fox News.

My wife, Gena, and I have lots of family and friends living all over California, and we’ve heard their cries and criticisms of the present administration. They want change. They need change. There’s no way out or forward without it.

There’s truly one person who could lead the Golden State back to fiscal and future sanity and soundness. Larry Elder is head and tail above the other 46 candidates and will be an outstanding governor, bringing to the office stellar credentials and personal leadership abilities.

Let me tell or remind you why Elder is the man for the job.

Obama doesn’t live in California, but Elder was born and bred there. Larry was raised in South Central Los Angeles. During an Associated Press interview, he shared how he worked his way through a disadvantaged high school in a historically Black neighborhood to eventually get to Brown University, then through law school.

Growing up, “when he was bused for a semester to another district in Los Angeles, he was stunned by the difference in teaching and parental involvement,” the Associate Press reported. “When he told his mother about the difference in the schools, she cried and told him: ‘If your father and I had enough money, we could have put you in a better school, but we couldn’t.’” (He is now an advocate for school choice programs.)

Larry’s campaign website shares that “His father was born in Athens, Georgia, served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II, and moved to California and opened his own restaurant – Elder’s Snack Bar. Elder’s mother, originally from Huntsville, Alabama, was a clerical worker for the U.S. Department of War (now the U.S. Department of Defense) and raised three boys as a stay-at-home mom.”

Larry’s parents modeled and taught him from a young age that he would have to work very hard and often go against the flow to discover the real American Dream. They also showed him that a truly fulfilled life would also bolster others’ lives and help them acquire the American Dream, too.

All of that became a reality when Larry became a nationally syndicated radio host and newspaper columnist, bestselling author, award-winning documentary filmmaker and one of the best-known media figures in America today. His flagship daily radio program, “The Larry Elder Show,” is heard every weekday in all 50 states, on more than 300 stations.

Asked why he was running, Elder, now 69, said in a press release: “I’m running for governor because the decline of California isn’t the fault of its people. Our government is what’s ruining the Golden State. Our schools are closed to both students and their parents. Our streets aren’t safe from rising violent crime or the disaster of rising homelessness. And the scandals of Sacramento aren’t going to stop on their own. It’s time to tell the truth. We’ve got a state to save.”

Elder explained to the Associated Press, “I have common sense. I have good judgment. I’m born and raised here. I think I understand the state.”

“I know it’s a long shot,” he added, referring to Newsom’s ability to raise unlimited funds. But he said he was driven by a “fire in the belly to see if I can do something … to move the needle in the right direction.”

Larry is right. The truth is: It will not be easy for him to beat Newsom, but I believe he can win if the people of California rise up right alongside him. The Golden State has a Democratic super-majority in its Assembly, Senate and with its majority of voters. Nevertheless, I believe the majority of Californians want out of the chasm Newsom put them in. More of the same won’t fix California’s seven huge problems mentioned above.

California, I’m absolutely convinced Larry Elder is your man. Check him out at ElectElder.com. Listen especially to his video titled, “Why I’m running,” to understand his heart and mission for the Golden State and you.

Most of all, if you’re a Californian, on the Sept. 14 recall election, there are only two heroic moves you must make: Vote Gov. Newsom out and Larry Elder in. Elect Elder!

Image by Government of California, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Article cross-posted from WND.

Plandemic, Voter Fraud, Afghanistan: All Parts of The Great Reset

If you still consider “conspiracy theorist” to be a pejorative, you’re not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They’re all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19’s attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to “Build Back Better” under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it’s definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm’s way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there’s the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America’s standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

These truths need to be spread. As a conservative network of news outlets, we are swimming upstream against the forces of mainstream media. We are getting canceled across the board by Big Tech. We will continue to spread the truth to millions, but we desperately need help to spread the truth to a wider range of people. This is where you come in.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

