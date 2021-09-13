https://thelibertydaily.com/comedian-jim-breuer-cancels-shows-at-venues-requiring-vaxx-proof-then-torches-celebrities-people-seem-to-trust/

Comedian Jim Breuer is taking a stand. He refuses to perform in venues that require proof of vaccination and canceled several upcoming shows once they made their mandates known. As someone whose family has already had Covid-19, he sees no need to get injected with the experimental drugs that may actually hamper the natural immunity he, his wife, and daughter have already acquired.

Listen to every word that he says in this segment of his podcast. Too many late night talk show hosts and other entertainers are getting far more trust than they deserve from people listening to them about the vaccines. Breuer even goes after doctors who he believes are being bribed or bullied into pushing the jabs.

Comedian Jim Breuer torches celebrities and sports stars pic.twitter.com/wLhwuyMTI4 — Osler (@osler78) September 12, 2021

Here’s his full podcast:

America needs more people like Jim Breuer to stand up and put their own money on the line. Canceling shows and trashing the industry may hurt his career, but at least his body and soul are intact.

