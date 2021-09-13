https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/comedian-snl-alum-norm-mcdonald-died-cancer-61?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Standup comic and former “Saturday Night Live” star Norm Macdonald has died after a nearly decade-long battle with cancer. He was 61.

Macdonald’s death was announced Monday his management firm, according to Deadline.com

Lori Jo Hoekstra, producing partner and longtime friend of the performer, said Macdonald wanted to keep his health struggles private.

He was scheduled to perform in November at the New York Comedy Festival, Deadline also reported.

