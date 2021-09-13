https://noqreport.com/2021/09/13/conservatives-are-now-counter-culture-true-liberalism-is-dead-and-antifa-is-pure-establishment/

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) My, how things have changed. I remember when the liberals were the cool, edgy kids and conservatives were the stodgy, boring, establishment types, triggered by my blue mullet and an old, black suit jacket covered in “Oingo Boingo” pins. Liberalism meant open-mindedness. Those were the days.

Liberalism as I knew it is dead. It didn’t die overnight. It suffered a long, grueling, cancer-like death. And rather than fight the disease, liberals themselves did everything they could to speed its demise.

Liberals were anti-establishment. Now, they ARE the establishment. Good, let them be the stuffed shirts for a while. We, the conservatives, are now the cool kids in the lunchroom. “I never thought I’d live to see the day when the right wing would become to cool ones giving the middle finger to the establishment, and the left wing become the sniveling self-righteous twatty ones going around shaming everyone.” – John Lydon aka. “Johnny Rottey #TheSexPistols pic.twitter.com/MnVSu7PnCC — Irek Tuniewicz (@RoninPoland) September 3, 2021 In the late ’60s, liberal, long-haired “freaky people” and hippy college students fought for free speech. Their motto was, “I may not agree with what you have to say, but I’ll fight to the death […]