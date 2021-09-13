https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/614080b0bbafd42ff58b4988
Lawyer for Prince Andrew vows he’ll fight “baseless” lawsuit; Met Gala returns in style with Eilish, Lil Nas X, Rihanna; Kate Hudson announces engagement to musician Danny Fujikawa. (Sept. 14)…
Hurricane Nicholas, now a tropical storm, made landfall along the Texas coast on Tuesday, bringing the threat of up to 20 inches of rainfall to parts of the Gulf Coast, including the same area hit by …
A prominent Israeli vaccine skeptic, who earlier accused the Jerusalem police of trying to poison him, telling his followers that “if anything happens” to him they should assume he was “assassinated,”…
Egyptian scientists say the fossil of a four-legged prehistoric whale found in 2008 is that of a previously unknown species…
Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that he tested negative for Covid-19….