The Labor Department reported Tuesday the U.S. consumer price index rose 0.03% in August, compared to July – a sing that inflation could be cooling.

The CPI, taken from an array of consumer goods, for August increased 5.3% from a year ago. In July, prices rose 0.5% on the month, according to CNBC.

The numbers were lower than expected.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expecting a 5.4% annual rise and 0.4% on the month, CNBC also reports.

