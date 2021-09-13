https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/13/covid-theater-it-seems-the-masks-all-went-on-once-the-tv-cameras-began-to-roll/

We’re honestly not sure where the CDC stands on masking outdoors, and we wouldn’t trust them anyway. It wasn’t that long ago that Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced that masks would be mandated in most outdoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.

The 9/11 memorial ceremony at Ground Zero has found its defining photo of President Joe Biden pulling down his mask to yell at someone, and even though the ceremony was outdoors, everyone had a mask on.

These photos have been going viral and suggest that maybe our betters aren’t taking masking as seriously as they’d have you take it. Speaker Nancy Pelosi certainly isn’t wearing her mask in the top photo. What could have changed?

True — credit to him.

Some aren’t seeing the hypocrisy, because they’re outdoors and don’t need masks. So why put them on?

