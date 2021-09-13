https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/13/covid-theater-it-seems-the-masks-all-went-on-once-the-tv-cameras-began-to-roll/
We’re honestly not sure where the CDC stands on masking outdoors, and we wouldn’t trust them anyway. It wasn’t that long ago that Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced that masks would be mandated in most outdoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.
The 9/11 memorial ceremony at Ground Zero has found its defining photo of President Joe Biden pulling down his mask to yell at someone, and even though the ceremony was outdoors, everyone had a mask on.
These photos have been going viral and suggest that maybe our betters aren’t taking masking as seriously as they’d have you take it. Speaker Nancy Pelosi certainly isn’t wearing her mask in the top photo. What could have changed?
Before the cameras arrived vs after… COVID theater. This is why we don’t trust these people pic.twitter.com/wvdWLz3rzq
— Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) September 13, 2021
At least @RepJeffries is honest in the before and after.
— LBeasman🇵🇱🇩🇪🇮🇪🍀 (@LanceVincent57) September 13, 2021
True — credit to him.
Maskerpiece Theater
— Boogie McNostril (@BoogieMcNostril) September 13, 2021
Masks for thee, but not for me (at least until the media shows up).
— natehale (@natehale) September 13, 2021
Well, I mean, they’re all part of the sophisticated vaccinated class.
— Non-Dystopian/Libertarian/Composer/Lawyer/ (@Brian_MALawyer) September 13, 2021
— Vintagology (@Vintageology1) September 13, 2021
All 🐍🐍🐍
— Rob Deics (@rdeics) September 13, 2021
They are doing this on purpose.
— CryptoFett (@fett_crypto) September 13, 2021
Shocked. Not.
— Shane Trail (@Shane324) September 13, 2021
The funny part is the lack of concern. They own the media.
— SnowKing (@SnowKin51868251) September 13, 2021
Unbelievable.
— Susan Heidenrich (@frog0823) September 13, 2021
“Science”
— Anthony Nole (@MiamiSalsa3284_) September 13, 2021
Like they think we’re not gonna see this
— Regi (@Regi57638517) September 13, 2021
Pure COVID Kabuki. pic.twitter.com/wl2tSejVwk
— #JohnMcAfeeDidntKillHimself (@Crapplefratz) September 13, 2021
Complete scam. Why are people so blind to this?
— Leigh76 (@AllakerLeigh) September 13, 2021
Just a terrible group of humans.
— Tim Bruce (@TimBruce) September 13, 2021
Some aren’t seeing the hypocrisy, because they’re outdoors and don’t need masks. So why put them on?
