https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/13/covid-theater-it-seems-the-masks-all-went-on-once-the-tv-cameras-began-to-roll/

We’re honestly not sure where the CDC stands on masking outdoors, and we wouldn’t trust them anyway. It wasn’t that long ago that Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced that masks would be mandated in most outdoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.

The 9/11 memorial ceremony at Ground Zero has found its defining photo of President Joe Biden pulling down his mask to yell at someone, and even though the ceremony was outdoors, everyone had a mask on.

These photos have been going viral and suggest that maybe our betters aren’t taking masking as seriously as they’d have you take it. Speaker Nancy Pelosi certainly isn’t wearing her mask in the top photo. What could have changed?

Before the cameras arrived vs after… COVID theater. This is why we don’t trust these people pic.twitter.com/wvdWLz3rzq — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) September 13, 2021

At least @RepJeffries is honest in the before and after. — LBeasman🇵🇱🇩🇪🇮🇪🍀 (@LanceVincent57) September 13, 2021

True — credit to him.

Maskerpiece Theater — Boogie McNostril (@BoogieMcNostril) September 13, 2021

Masks for thee, but not for me (at least until the media shows up). — natehale (@natehale) September 13, 2021

Well, I mean, they’re all part of the sophisticated vaccinated class. — Non-Dystopian/Libertarian/Composer/Lawyer/ (@Brian_MALawyer) September 13, 2021

All 🐍🐍🐍 — Rob Deics (@rdeics) September 13, 2021

They are doing this on purpose. — CryptoFett (@fett_crypto) September 13, 2021

Shocked. Not. — Shane Trail (@Shane324) September 13, 2021

The funny part is the lack of concern. They own the media. — SnowKing (@SnowKin51868251) September 13, 2021

Unbelievable. — Susan Heidenrich (@frog0823) September 13, 2021

“Science” — Anthony Nole (@MiamiSalsa3284_) September 13, 2021

Like they think we’re not gonna see this — Regi (@Regi57638517) September 13, 2021

Complete scam. Why are people so blind to this? — Leigh76 (@AllakerLeigh) September 13, 2021

Just a terrible group of humans. — Tim Bruce (@TimBruce) September 13, 2021

Some aren’t seeing the hypocrisy, because they’re outdoors and don’t need masks. So why put them on?

Related:

PHOTO: Fully vaccinated Joe Biden wears two masks while speaking with reporters outdoors because science, that’s why https://t.co/MgZ2N7WLYF — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 28, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

