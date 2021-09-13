https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/crowder-lil-nas-x-vma-degeneracy-guest-ben-shapiro

Crowder welcomes America to another week of insanity and will be talking all things VMAs, Trump’s Triller fight, Fauci’s latest opinions, that “crazy” CNN doctor, and breaking down COVID vaccines. Joined by mega guest Ben Shapiro on Monday’s episode of “Louder with Crowder.”







Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

