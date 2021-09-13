https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/13/dan-rather-trips-all-over-himself-playing-the-things-you-cant-make-up-game-to-take-a-swipe-at-amy-coney-barrett/

Dan Rather spotted something Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett said that gave the former CBS Evening News anchor another chance to put his self-awareness on the back burner:

Speaking of partisan hacks, who wants to tell him?

Dan should really sit this one out.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...