Dan Rather spotted something Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett said that gave the former CBS Evening News anchor another chance to put his self-awareness on the back burner:

We’re apparently playing the “Things you can’t make up” game this morning. So Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett (speaking at a center named after Mitch McConnell, introduced by Senator McConnell) worries that the Court is seen as “a bunch of partisan hacks.” — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 13, 2021

Speaking of partisan hacks, who wants to tell him?

Dan should really sit this one out.

I have the increasing suspicion that Dan Rather’s oldest grandchild runs his Twitter account. https://t.co/P4cL9K6TEq — Leslie… will not comply ن (@LADowd) September 13, 2021

You literally lost your anchor news seat because you made and used fake documents to slander a presidential candidate during an election.

I guess it take one to know one.

We haven’t forgotten. You were and apparently are still part of the problem with politics in this country. — Cant save the world (@terrylshelton13) September 13, 2021

Are you sure you want to weigh in on this? A guy who lost his job for a fake partisan “news” story doesn’t really have any credibility on the topic (or any other) — FedupJersey (@FedupJersey) September 13, 2021

Hey, remember when you made up that some phony documents were real? — #Impeach46 (@FakeNewsSiren) September 13, 2021

Said the grandfather of Fake News!🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Agent Covfefe…President Elect (@CovfefeAgent) September 13, 2021

