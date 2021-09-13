https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/desantis-drops-the-hammer-5000-fine-per-infraction-for-any-state-agency-city-or-county-that-institutes-vaccine-mandate/

“If a government agency in the state of Florida forces a vaccine as a condition of employment, that violates Florida law and you will face a $5,000 fine for every single violation.”

“We are here today to make it very clear that we are going to stand for the men and women who are serving. We are going to protect Florida jobs. We are not gonna let people get fired because of a vaccine mandate.”

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings was asked about DeSantis’ warning:

“At the end of the day, it’s all of our goals to protect the greater collective of the people in our community to keep them safe,” Demings told reporters. “I’m not going to take actions that will adversely impact the safety of our community. Sometimes, quite frankly, I question whether or not the governor really sees it that way. He may say that he does, but I believe many of the decisions that he makes are purely politically motivated and that’s not how I make decisions.”

Last week DeSantis announced that businesses would also be hit with $5,000 fines that require individuals to provide proof of a vaccination. Earlier this year, the governor approved a bill which outlawed vaccine passports.

“One, I’m vaccinated, I am offended that someone would make me show something just to go to a restaurant or just to live life,” DeSantis said of the decision. “My view is we got to protect people’s ability to live their lives. I don’t want a biomedical security state in which are constantly having to do this just to be able to live everyday life.”

