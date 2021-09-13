https://hannity.com/media-room/desantis-government-agencies-in-florida-mandating-the-vax-for-employees-to-face-5k-fines/

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ripped vaccine mandates across the United States Monday afternoon, saying any government agency that requires the injection as a condition of employment in the Sunshine State will face $5,000 fine for “every single violation.”

“If a government agency in the state of Florida forces a vaccine as a condition of employment, that violates Florida law and you will face a $5,000 fine for every single violation,” said the Governor.

DESANTIS: “If a government agency in the state of Florida forces a vaccine as a condition of employment, that violates Florida law and you will face a $5,000 fine for every single violation.” pic.twitter.com/hnBCplDMKO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 13, 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris confused millions of Americans on social media Sunday night when she declared the United States can “end this pandemic” … by “protecting the vaccinated.”

“By vaccinating the unvaccinated, increasing our testing and masking, and protecting the vaccinated, we can end this pandemic. That’s exactly what we are committed to doing,” writes the Vice President.

By vaccinating the unvaccinated, increasing our testing and masking, and protecting the vaccinated, we can end this pandemic. That’s exactly what we are committed to doing. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 12, 2021

Biden’s latest vaccine mandates impacts all private companies with more than 100 employees, effectively demanding the injections for upwards of 100 million Americans.

“This is not about freedom, or personal choice,” Biden said during address last week. “It’s about protecting yourself and those around you — the people you work with, the people you care about, the people you love … We cannot allow these actions to stand in the way of protecting the large majority of Americans who have done their part, who want to get back to life as normal.”

“This is not a power that is delegated to the federal government,” South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem told Sean Hannity Thursday night. “This is a power for states to decide. In South Dakota, we’re going to be free and we’re going to make sure that we don’t overstep our authority. So we will take action. My legal team is already working, and we will defend and protect our people from this unlawful mandate.”

“COVID-19 is a contagious disease, it is still with us and it will be for the foreseeable future,” added Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. “President Biden’s solution is hammering down on private businesses and individual freedoms in an unprecedented and dangerous way … How many workers will be displaced? How many kids kept out of classrooms? How many businesses fined?”

Watch DeSantis’ comments above.

