https://www.waynedupree.com/2021/09/joe-trolled-by-trump-kids/

When you first look at this photo, you may not “catch it.”

And no, for once I am not pointing out Joe being inappropriate and creepy with kids…believe it or not.

TIRED OF THE ADS? BECOME A PREMIUM USER TODAY!!

But when you “see” it, you’re gonna have a good laugh.

MORE NEWS: [VIDEO] Many People Bothered by Biden’s Interaction With Young Boy During Jill’s Speech

While Biden was in Shanksville, PA, he ran into a group of very young, very clever Trump little supporters, and poor ol’ Joe didn’t stand a chance against this little motley crew.

Joe posed with the kids for a photo, and what he may not have noticed was that the kids were all decked out in their Trump gear.

More from Wayne Dupree

Hats and T-shirts! Ha!

And what I love the most are those devilish little smiles on their faces, and the boys on the end are literally busting out laughing.

>>>FOLLOW US ON TELEGRAM>>>

Well done, kids, well done.

Look really close at this picture. 👀🙌🏻😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vdp67iYz4p — Stephanie (@StephHoover8) September 12, 2021

Here’s another angle:

Nice hats the children are wearing…I especially love the red shirt. 😉🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/JE089cXhI8 — KidDoc1992 (@KidDoc32) September 12, 2021

Here’s what some people said about the photo online:

“Holy crap, these little shits are the best trolls”

“They all have “shit-eating” grins”

“Gotta love those hats LOL”

“Is it sad that I was just looking for his hand to be inappropriately placed on a child?”

“81 mil votes and you couldn’t find one supporter for photo op”

“Yeah, I was expecting to be angered by creepy, inappropriate touching. Didn’t even notice the other stuff.”

“He wanted to sniff them but the hats were in the way”

“The hats and the shirt!!!!! Lol”

“Joe had no clue. the guy doesn’t even know what his wife looks like”

“great troll kids, you did us all proud”

>>>FOLLOW US ON TELEGRAM>>>

I’ll tell you what, those kids have some amazing parents, that’s for sure.

Attn: Wayne Dupree is a free speech champion who works tirelessly to bring you news that the mainstream media ignores. But he needs your support in order to keep delivering quality, independent journalism. You can make a huge impact in the war against fake news by pledging as little as $5 per month. Please click here Patreon.com/WDShow to help Wayne battle the fake news media.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

