http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/qoKciYAAJwQ/new-pandemic-rules-for-nyc-restuarants-police-schools-go-into-effect-monday

From restaurants to schools and new requirements for city workers, big changes have started in New York City on Monday in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus.

More than 30 types of businesses will be affected by the city’s new coronavirus vaccine mandate:

Indoor diningIncludes restaurants, catering halls, event spaces, hotel banquet rooms, bars, nightclubs, cafeterias, grocery stores with indoor dining, coffee shops, and fast food or quick service with indoor dining

Includes restaurants, catering halls, event spaces, hotel banquet rooms, bars, nightclubs, cafeterias, grocery stores with indoor dining, coffee shops, and fast food or quick service with indoor dining

Indoor fitnessIncludes gyms, fitness centers, fitness classes, pools, indoor studios, and dance studios

Includes gyms, fitness centers, fitness classes, pools, indoor studios, and dance studios

Indoor entertainmentIncludes movie theaters, music and concert venues, museums, aquariums and zoos, professional sports arenas, indoor stadiums, convention centers, exhibition halls, performing arts theaters, bowling alleys, arcades, pool and billiard halls, recreational game centers, adult entertainment, and indoor play areas

Includes movie theaters, music and concert venues, museums, aquariums and zoos, professional sports arenas, indoor stadiums, convention centers, exhibition halls, performing arts theaters, bowling alleys, arcades, pool and billiard halls, recreational game centers, adult entertainment, and indoor play areas

On Monday, city inspectors began enforcing the vaccine mandate at restaurants. Diners will be required to show proof of vaccination for indoor dining at all eateries in the city as part of COVID safety rules outlined by the city. However, Mayor Bill de Blasio said that fines will not be imposed for the time-being.

Meanwhile, the city still finds itself at odds with the city’s police unions over the vaccination of officers. Unvaccinated members of the NYPD will have to provide a negative COVID test or be sent home without pay or be tested weekly for the virus. Anyone who refuses either will not be allowed to work and will not be paid.

Students in New York City also returned to in-person learning on Monday, and all students aged 12 and up will be required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus if they want to participate in sports and extracurricular activities that are considered “high-risk” for coronavirus transmission, like football, volleyball, chorus, and band.

However, after back and forth between the United Federation of Teachers and the city’s Department of Education, an arbitrator ruled late Friday night that non-vaccinated teachers with medical or religious exemptions must be offered non-classroom assignments. The work will also apply to vaccinated teachers with a compromised immune system.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The city has also agreed to create both a leave process and a severance agreement for teachers who feel that they cannot comply with the vaccination mandate.

RELATED: One-third of NYC workers still unvaccinated: Report

The rest of the city’s workers were also expected to return to office buildings at 100% capacity on Monday, however, they also will have to show proof of at least one dose of the vaccine or be subjected to weekly testing. According to recent data, only 65% of the city’s workers have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The state has pushed back the return of employees to October 12.

Advertisement

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

