https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/571945-england-reverses-its-plan-for-vaccine-passports

England is reportedly moving away from its plans to require COVID-19 vaccine passports as a way to curb viral spread in various social settings, including night clubs, bars and large gatherings.

“We just shouldn’t be doing things for the sake of it or because others are doing, and we should look at every possible intervention properly,” U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the BBC on Sunday.

“We’ve looked at it properly and, whilst we should keep it in reserve as a potential option, I’m pleased to say that we will not be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports,” he added.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT CORONAVIRUS RIGHT NOW

WHOPPING 70 PERCENT OF UNVACCINATED AMERICANS WOULD QUIT THEIR JOB IF VACCINES ARE MANDATED

FAUCI SAYS HE’S ‘KEEPING A VERY CLOSE EYE ON’ NEW COVID-19 VARIANT

TUCKER CARLSON DEFENDS FAKE VACCINATION CARDS

KIM JONG UN TURNS DOWN VACCINES, INSISTS ON FIGHTING PANDEMIC ‘IN OUR STYLE’

BOOSTER SHOTS MAY ONLY BE AVAILABLE TO PFIZER VACCINE RECIPIENTS AT FIRST, OFFICIALS SAY

Javid’s announcement marks a sharp change in England’s plans as Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi told the outlet last week that the end of September would be the proper time to implement a vaccine passport plan. Yet Javid defended the change Sunday, saying citizens should not be required to present papers for common activities.

“I’ve never liked the idea of saying you must show your papers or something to do what is just an everyday activity. But we were right to properly look at it, to look at the evidence,” Javid said.

U.K Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the government’s “plan to manage COVID over the coming few months and in that we will be making it clear that our vaccine program is working,” according to Javid.

Our country is in a historic fight against the coronavirus. Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The U.K. has vaccinated nearly 66 percent of its citizens with more than 93 million doses administered, data shows. More than 249,000 new cases were reported in the U.K. in the past week.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE NEW COVID-19 VARIANT C.1.2 DETECTED IN SOUTH AFRICA

RAND PAUL SAYS ‘HATRED FOR TRUMP’ IS STOPPING STUDY OF HORSE AND HUMAN DRUG TO TREAT COVID-19

STUDY SAYS NEW LAMBDA VARIANT COULD BE VACCINE-RESISTANT

AMERICAN ‘ARCHBISHOP’ IS DISTRIBUTING BLEACH AS ‘MIRACLE CURE’ FOR COVID-19

THE SIGNS YOU HAVE THE DELTA VARIANT ARE DIFFERENT THAN ORIGINAL COVID-19

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

