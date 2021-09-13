https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/13/entire-afghan-family-was-killed-to-save-biden-from-a-bad-news-cycle-glenn-greenwald-levels-biden-and-media-in-brutal-thread-on-propaganda/

It is more obvious now than ever, the media is just a propaganda arm for the Biden administration.

Sorry, not sorry.

We literally saw CNN admit they are manipulating numbers in the ‘new way they’re polling’ to make it look like Biden’s numbers aren’t as bad as they really are.

Luckily, most Americans know better but JUST in case, Glenn Greenwald did an exceptional job in reminding the masses what the media has done and continues to do to protect Biden from a ‘bad news cycle.’

The Biden administration lied about who it killed with its drone strike. They had no idea who they hit. The media mindlessly repeated the false claim that they killed “terrorists” when, in fact, they just killed innocent people. A perfect summation of the US Endless Wars: https://t.co/1qNbQZWrYQ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 10, 2021

We thought it was especially ‘fishy’ when they refused to name the super bad terrorist they killed.

Look how this NYT reporter heralded the Biden Admin’s drone attack — which wen now know killed no terrorists but wiped out a whole family — as a pinpoint strike showing what “remarkable” intel the US has in Afghanistan. Do you see how they spread Pentagon/CIA propaganda? pic.twitter.com/ZhqveA60F5 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 10, 2021

Remarkable intelligence.

Wow.

What a bunch of toads they are.

(This was the same NYT reporter who, when Trump announced his plan to leave Afghanistan by the end of 2020, spread the CIA’s fake “Russian bounties” story that was then seized on by Raytheon Dems and Liz Cheney to insist we couldn’t leave):https://t.co/7eMhpg5Xj4 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 10, 2021

Color us shocked that Charlie cared more about pushing his own agenda and politics than he did about telling the story.

Sadly, this is what we see more and more from the mainstream media.

And we thought it was bad under Trump.

An entire family in Afghanistan was extinguished to prevent Joe Biden from having to endure a news cycle accusing him of weakness in the face of the attack at Kabul Airport, accompanied by lies from his Pentagon/CIA and his media about who was killed.https://t.co/1qNbQZWrYQ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 10, 2021

Awful.

Soulless.

Beyond the fact that the Pentagon and CIA constantly lie about how their drones have killed terrorists but no civilians — they’ve been doing it over and over — there were so many reasons to be highly skeptical of the claim from the start. Remember this?https://t.co/iOlQLK6F4X — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 10, 2021

If they won’t release the names you have to wonder who the Hell they killed.

And now we know it was an innocent family.

The day after announcing vaccine mandates. “Let’s just bury this story” — GiantsFan623 (@DavidDrod623) September 11, 2021

Oh yeah, the vaccine mandate is the biggest most obnoxious LOOK A SQUIRREL move yet.

***

