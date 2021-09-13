https://neonnettle.com/news/16645-ex-obama-cia-head-blasts-biden-his-actions-inspired-jihadists-all-over-world-

Former President Barack Obama’s Acting CIA Director, Michael Morell, said Joe Biden’s actions in Afghanistan have “inspired jihadists” all over the world.

During a CBS News interview, Morell said the Taliban is already back to harboring al-Qaeda.

Morell weighed in following the news that the head of al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri, issued a video on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

“We think so, which means that the Taliban is harboring Zawahiri today,” Morell said.

“And I think that’s a very important point.”

.@MichaelJMorell on keeping Al Qaeda threat at bay following Afghanistan withdrawal: “We have to figure out how we’re going to collect two types of intelligence — how we’re going to make sure that Al Qaeda is not rebuilding its capabilities and is planning on attacking us again.” pic.twitter.com/hA7JzJJbma — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) September 12, 2021

Morell said there were now major issues facing Biden after he pulled U.S. forces out of Afghanistan, saying it will now be harder to collect intelligence and eliminate threats.

Morell warned that al-Qaeda could completely “bounce back” in the next year because they now have Afghanistan as a safe haven.

“I think that the Taliban winning the war in Afghanistan and then the way our exit happened has absolutely inspired jihadists all over the world,” Morell later added.

“The Taliban is saying we just didn’t defeat the United States. We defeated NATO.

“We defeated the world’s greatest military power ever.”

“So there’s a celebration going on.

“We defeated the Soviet Union. Then it fell.

“Now we’ve defeated NATO. Right? Maybe they can fall, too.”

“I think not only will jihadists be inspired, but a lot of them are going to come to Afghanistan to be part of the celebration, to be part of jihadist central,” he added.

“So after 9/11, they all scattered from Afghanistan.

“I think we’re going to see a flow back in, and that’s one of the things that makes Afghanistan more dangerous than other spots on the planet.”

Obama’s Acting CIA Director Michael Morell: Joe Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal “absolutely inspired jihadists all over the world” pic.twitter.com/4RKUW4E7HK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 12, 2021

Last week, National Security Council (NSC) Spokesperson Emily Horne said the White House was eternally grateful to the violent Taliban terrorist group for being “businesslike and professional.”

Horne said:

“The Taliban have been cooperative in facilitating the departure of American citizens and lawful permanent residents on charter flights from HKIA.”

“They have shown flexibility, and they have been businesslike and professional in our dealings with them in this effort.”

