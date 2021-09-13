https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/f-joe-biden-chants-explode-at-college-football-stadiums-across-america/

Posted by Kane on September 13, 2021 4:52 am

Seriously loud at Tennessee.

Nice work at Dayton…

At Alabama, roll tide!

This is nice, not sure where…

Coastal Carolina wants a part of the action…

They hate Joe at Univ of Michigan…

Even at the Yankees Mets intraleague game…

