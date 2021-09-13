https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/facebook-flooded-with-reports-of-vaccine-deaths/
About The Author
Related Posts
China just gave a giant middle finger to Biden…
August 14, 2021
Watch Live — Fauci holds Covid White Hosue task force meeting…
August 24, 2021
Strays from Leftist narrative…
July 24, 2021
‘The Vaccine causes the virus to be more dangerous’…
July 28, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy