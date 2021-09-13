https://www.infowars.com/posts/father-whose-son-died-from-vaccine-induced-heart-inflammation-censored-by-facebook/
About The Author
Related Posts
Circle Back Psaki Shames Florida Over Masks and Vaccines, Defends Obama’s Massive Superspreader Birthday Party
August 2, 2021
Commie Rag: New York Times Fake News Lashes Out at GOP in ‘Education Culture War,’ Pushes the Black Lives Matter Communist Front Group, Marxist Critical Race Theory Brainwashing
August 20, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy