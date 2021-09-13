

Dr. Anthony Fauci says that Biden’s new vaccine mandates don’t go nearly far enough in enabling the US to reach herd immunity, and that vaccine requirements should be in place for all travel and all educational institutes.

Fauci said that “if we get the overwhelming proportion of the population vaccinated, we will get to herd immunity. If we do it in the next six months, it will happen in the next six months. If we do it in the next two months, it’ll happen in the next two months.”

When Fauci was asked if he would support vaccination mandates for travel, he said that he would. “I would support that if you want to get on a plane and travel with other people, that you should be vaccinated.”

Many airlines, such as United and Delta, have already instituted vaccine mandates for their employees, and have stated that they are thinking of insisting on proof of vaccines in order for travelers to board their planes as well.

Fauci was asked about vaccine requirements for public schools, and likened the COVID vaccine to other vaccines children are obligated to get before attending school.

“I don’t know what school you went to,” he said, “but the school that I went to, you had to be vaccinated for measles, mumps, rubella, polio or otherwise you couldn’t go to school. So it is not something new to mandate vaccine for school children.”

Fauci said that “the solution we have at our hands is vaccines.”