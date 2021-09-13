https://www.dailywire.com/news/fauci-i-would-support-vaccine-mandates-for-air-travel-school-attendance

Dr. Anthony Fauci endorsed vaccine mandates for air travel and school children during an ad for an online media company Sunday.

Fauci, the chief medical adviser to the White House and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, endorsed the mandates days after the Biden administration rolled out a sweeping new COVID-19 strategy. On Thursday, President Joe Biden unveiled a plan to mandate vaccinations for millions of federal workers and contractors, as well as force private companies to either vaccinate their employees or test the unvaccinated weekly for COVID-19.

“If we get the overwhelming proportion of the population vaccinated, we will get to herd immunity. If we do it in the next six months, it will happen in the next six months. If we do it in the next two months, it will happen in the next two months,” Fauci says in the advertisement.

The White House chief medical adviser is then asked, “would you support vaccine mandates for airline travel?”

“I would support that if you want to get on a plane and travel with other people that you should be vaccinated,” Fauci responds.

He’s prompted again: “And what about in public schools?”

“When you hear us say, ‘should you mandate vaccination for children to be able to attend school?’ some people say, ‘oh my goodness, that would be terrible to do that.’ But we already do that and have been doing that for decades and decades,” Fauci says. “I don’t know what school you went to, but the school that I went to, you had to be vaccinated for measles, mumps, rubella, polio or otherwise you couldn’t go to school. So it is not something new to mandate vaccines for school children.”

Biden announced a six-point approach to combatting COVID-19 last week, using an executive order to put in place sweeping and invasive vaccine requirements on tens of millions of Americans. Biden immediately received a wave of pushback from over a dozen governors slamming Biden’s plan and promising legal action to stop the heavy-handed regulations.

Under Biden’s plan, private companies with at least 100 employees must either vaccinate all their employees or force each unvaccinated employee to submit to weekly COVID tests. Any company found in violation of the order is at risk of a $14,000 fine per violation.

During his announcement, Biden blamed unvaccinated Americans for forcing him to put the restrictive measures in place. According to The Daily Wire:

Biden said he is “frustrated with the nearly 80 million Americans who are still not vaccinated,” appearing to repeatedly blame them for increased transmission across the country. “The unvaccinated overcrowd our hospitals; they are overrunning emergency rooms and intensive care units, leaving no room for someone with a heart attack or pancreatitis or cancer,” he said.

