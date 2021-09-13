https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/fck-biden-hundreds-trump-supporters-greet-joe-biden-arrives-boise-idaho-video/

Joe Biden is hated but the media claims he got the most votes of any presidential candidate in US history.

Biden traveled to Boise, Idaho on Monday as part of his visit to the western part of the US on Monday.

Biden’s visit to Boise will focus on wildfire prevention amid an ongoing drought in the state.

Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered outside the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise to greet Biden.

The Trump supporters carried pro-Trump flags and “F*ck Biden” signs.

VIDEO:

Hundreds of anti-Biden protesters gather in Boise, Idaho outside the National Interagency Fire Center where Biden is scheduled to visit today.

Lots of pro-Trump & anti-vaccine signs as well as some open-carry firearm displays pic.twitter.com/6JekxR9u4P — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) September 13, 2021

Photos:

Biden landed in Boise at 11:43 local time.

