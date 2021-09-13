https://noqreport.com/2021/09/13/feeble-joe-biden-decides-to-go-golfing-while-americans-remain-trapped-in-afghanistan-due-to-his-incompetence/

Between his busy vacation and sleep schedule, President Joe Biden likes to squeeze in golf every so often.

While Americans remain trapped in Afghanistan, President Biden thought it would be an opportune time to go golfing on Sunday at Fieldstone Golf Club in Delaware.

Check out what Breitbart reported :

Since concluding his disastrous evacuation of troops out of Afghanistan, Biden has tried to shift the narrative away from the hundreds of Americans that were left behind.

The Biden White House has shifted the responsibility for getting Americans out of Afghanistan to Secretary of State Tony Blinken.

The process is ongoing but very slow. On Friday, Blinken announced that a flight with 19 U.S. citizens had evacuated as well as two more citizens out through an overland route. On Thursday, the Taliban allowed a commercial flight with some Americans aboard depart from Kabul, despite holding up departing flights for days. The White House also temporarily paused flights of Afghanistan refugees on Thursday after discovering four cases of measles among migrants arriving in the United States. Speaking to reporters on 9/11, Biden acknowledged that his poll numbers had dropped since his disastrous exit from Afghanistan that led […]