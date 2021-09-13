http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/n8MxIak3yPE/571981-capitol-fence-is-going-back-up

The fence surrounding the U.S. Capitol is set to return ahead of the pro-Trump rally on Sept. 18, the head of the Capitol Police confirmed on Monday.

“The fence will go up a day or two before, and if everything goes well it will come down very soon after,” Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told reporters in the Capitol.

The remarks came just moments after Manger, along with the sergeants-at-arms in both chambers, had briefed the top congressional leaders on the intelligence gathered by law enforcers ahead of Saturday’s “Justice for J6” rally at the Capitol, which aims to protest the treatment of the hundreds of people arrested during the Jan. 6 riot.

Leaving the intel briefing, Senate Majority Leader Charles SchumerChuck SchumerWarner says .5 trillion package ‘falls short’ on housing assistance Manchin says he can’t support Biden’s .5 trillion spending plan Bidens, former presidents mark 9/11 anniversary MORE (D-N.Y.) declined to comment on the threat level posed on Saturday. But he said he’s confident there won’t be another security debacle like that of Jan. 6.

“They seemed very, very well prepared — much better prepared than before Jan. 6. I think they’re ready for whatever might happen,” he said.

The briefing arrived just hours after U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) officers arrested a 44-year-old California man for allegedly possessing a bayonet and a machete just outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters, which sits just south of the Capitol building. Both items are illegal in Washington.

The man was driving a truck laden with white supremacist slogans, and said he was “on patrol,” according to the USCP.

The original Capitol security fence was erected in the days following the deadly rampage at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and quickly became a symbol of both the failure of law enforcers to prepare for violence that day and the ongoing effort by former President Trump Donald TrumpHouse Democrats eye 26.5 percent corporate tax rate Iran accepts deal on nuclear monitoring, avoids censure Old South vs. the new America: What Confederate monuments say about us MORE to overturn his election defeat.

It also infuriated Republicans in Congress, who accused Democrats of politicizing Jan. 6 by exaggerating the violent threat posed by Trump’s supporters. Closer to home, neighbors in the vicinity of Capitol Hill also pushed hard to have the fence removed.

Heading into the intelligence briefing, Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi ‘deeply concerned’ about alleged Saudi torture of aid worker Man pleads guilty to threatening to shoot Pelosi If another 9/11 happened in a divided 2021, could national unity be achieved again? MORE (D-Calif.) agreed with Schumer’s assessment that law enforcers are taking the threat of potential violence more seriously than they did the Jan. 6 protest.

“I think there’s much better preparation and knowledge about what to expect,” she said. “I do observe much better communication.”

Updated at 1:06 p.m.

