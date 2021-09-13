https://news.grabien.com/story-fauci-2019-best-way-avoid-infectious-disease-eat-healthy-exe
‘You avoid some paranoid aspects and you do something positive’
EXCERPT:
FAUCI: “You avoid all the paranoid aspects and do something positive; A, good diet; B, you don’t smoke. I know — I know you don’t drink at least not very much. So that’s pretty good; get some exercise. I know that you don’t get as much exercise as you should.”
RUBENSTEIN: “That’s correct.”
FAUCI: “Get good sleep. I think that the normal low tech, healthy things are the best thing that you can do David to stay healthy.”