A former top aide reportedly describes former first lady Melania TrumpMelania TrumpIf another 9/11 happened in a divided 2021, could national unity be achieved again? Former Trump aide Stephanie Grisham planning book: report Jill Biden resuming in-person teaching at Virginia community college MORE as “the doomed French queen” in a new book set to be released next month.

Stephanie Grisham Stephanie GrishamFormer Trump aide Stephanie Grisham planning book: report Jill Biden appears on Vogue cover Kayleigh McEnany joins Fox News as co-host of ‘Outnumbered’ MORE, who served as former President Trump Donald TrumpHouse Democrats eye 26.5 percent corporate tax rate Iran accepts deal on nuclear monitoring, avoids censure Old South vs. the new America: What Confederate monuments say about us MORE‘s press sectary and was a leading aide to the first lady, writes that she now sees Melania as “the doomed French queen. Dismissive. Defeated. Detached,” according to excerpts of her book obtained by Politico.

Grisham reportedly writes that she texted Melania Trump during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of the former president, and asked her: “Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness and violence?”

“No,” the first Lady replied, Grisham revealed in the book, in which she relays how Melania shared her husband’s view that the 2020 presidential election was not conducted legitimately, and said that “something bad happened.”

Grisham resigned in the wake of the insurrection.

Several days later, Melania Trump issued a statement saying she was “disappointed and disheartened” by the attack, Politico noted.

“I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me — from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda,” she said. “This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain.”

The former first lady’s office dismissed Grisham’s reported writings about her former boss in a statement to the news outlet.

“The intent behind this book is obvious,” the statement read. “It is an attempt to redeem herself after a poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior in the White House. Through mistruth and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump.”

Grisham’s book, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House,” is slated to be released in early October.

