Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told Fox News host Mark Levin on Sunday night that President Joe Biden, a Democrat, is the greatest threat that the United States faces from a national security perspective because of the numerous bad decisions that the administration has made.

Levin highlighted the recent disaster caused in Afghanistan by Biden and asked, “What has Joe Biden done to America’s national security?”

“To your point, first on Afghanistan, I hope that it’s just something that has an impact for decades, I hope it’s not centuries; it’s the most profound loss for the United States, certainly in our lifetime,” Ratcliffe said. “But one of my concerns there, and this goes to your larger question about what has Joe Biden done to our national security, he’s very currently harmed, but in so many respects beyond Afghanistan, but this most recent, most painful, colossal, epic failure in Afghanistan has literally breathed life into the radical Islamic terrorist movement, not just in Afghanistan, but around the world.”

Ratcliffe warned that U.S. intelligence officials will not know how bad the consequences of Biden’s actions are going for “a long, long time to come.”

“I wrote an article as the Director of National Intelligence saying that China was our number one national security threat; I did that as I was walking out the door based on the …. fact that, you know, I’m the person that saw more intelligence than anyone else in the country over the past year, and China very much is that existential threat to our country,” Ratcliffe continued. “But if I had to write that op-ed today, I would tell you that I think our greatest national security threat, at least in the short term, is Joe Biden, and our national security apparatus.”

“And the reason I say that, and I’m not trying to be glib or hyperbolic, but Mark, they have literally gotten everything wrong for eight straight months,” Ratcliffe explained. “With respect to China, with respect to Russia, with respect to Iran, with respect throughout the Middle East, now, including Afghanistan, it goes on and on, literally, they’re batting zero. They’re striking out at every turn. And it’s having a profound grave impact on our national security and our national security posture.”

Ratcliffe opined that America’s national security posture is weaker with respect to China, Russia, Iran, and Islamic terrorists because of Biden.

“I always look at what the intelligence, what I saw in that position, and one of the challenges here that we are facing for the next three years, is a president who’s not listening to the intelligence; our intelligence was crystal clear about what was going to happen in Afghanistan if we withdrew without conditions-based terms that we had negotiated and when Biden abandoned that plan; it went exactly to what we said was going to happen and that is unfortunately a trend that has continued where this administration and this national security apparatus keeps making bad decisions; keeps ignoring the actual intelligence that we have,” he added. “And honestly, nothing concerns me more right now.”

Ratcliffe noted that Biden’s disaster in Afghanistan was ” demonstrating cowardice on the [inter]national stage to our allies and to our adversaries.”

In explaining how Biden has damaged America’s national security, Ratcliffe said, “How do you think our intelligence is going to work in the Middle East and in other places around the world, when we rely so much on human intelligence sources, people who work with the United States knowing that they will be shielded from and have the protection of the United States at the end of the day, when they watch the people that have worked with us in Afghanistan for the last few years be beheaded in front of their families?”

“So you know, our ability to even conduct the best intelligence around the world has been impacted,” he said.

Ratcliffe warned that while America is the greatest country in the world that there are people inside the U.S. that are working to destroy it.

