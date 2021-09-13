https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/09/13/george-bush-decries-domestic-terrorism-at-9-11-tribute-trump-gives-him-a-clown-slap-n1478344

What better time than the 20th anniversary of 9/11 for George Bush to inform the nation that “domestic terrorists” are just as big a problem as the jihadists who brought down the World Trade Center?

“We have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders, but in violence that gathers within,” Bush, who was president on 9/11, stated. “There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and those at home. But in their disdain for pluralism, in their disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit, and it is our duty to confront them.”

I’d like to believe he is talking about BLM and Antifa, but I have a feeling he is referring to rascally “insurrectionists” like the 73-year-old Purple Heart war vet or one of the numerous grannies the FBI bravely brought down for walking into the Capitol on January 6.

Court unseals case against Lois McNicoll in US Capitol breach case Feds say McNicoll is an employee of Los Angeles County social services and wore a variant of the California state flag around her body while in US Capitol on Jan 6 Lot of public sector employees arrested so far pic.twitter.com/CGZYBFqLPa — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 28, 2021

President Trump was apparently not in the mood for Bush’s asininity, especially on such a somber occasion, and gave the 43rd president a pimp-slap.

“So interesting to watch former President Bush, who is responsible for getting us into the quicksand of the middle east, [and then not winning!], as he lectures us that terrorists on the ‘right’ are a bigger problem than those from foreign countries that hate America, and that are pouring into our Country right now. If that is so, why was he willing to spend trillions of dollars and be responsible for the death of perhaps millions of people? He shouldn’t be lecturing us about anything. The World Trade Center came down during his watch. Bush led a failed and uninspiring presidency. He shouldn’t be lecturing anybody.”

President Trump didn’t attend the same 9/11 functions as Presidents Biden, Obama, and Clinton, choosing instead to visit and speak with New York City first responders.

