Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed to end to yearly standardized testing in public schools, known as Florida’s Standard Assessment, and replacing it with periodic exams that test students’ knowledge-base.

“Florida’s education focus should be students’ growth and how we restore the conversation between parents and teachers in support of students’ growth,” DeSantis said in a press release about the change.

The new system would include three shorter tests administered in the fall, late winter, and spring. The new exams will require 75% less testing than the previous program required.

Gov. DeSantis says these tests will be administered in “real-time” in hopes of getting an accurate outlook on a student’s progress throughout the school year.

Although legislation will be required to make these changes to the state’s curriculum, the governor says support for it is high within the legislature and that state leaders will work with him to finalize the legislation later this year.

