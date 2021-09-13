https://therightscoop.com/gov-desantis-drops-the-hammer-on-florida-govt-agencies-re-vaccine-mandates/

Governor DeSantis today made absolutely clear today that any local and state government agencies in Florida which tries to force employees to take the vaccine will be penalized through the nose:







Here’s what DeSantis said:

“If a government agency in the state of Florida forces a vaccine as a condition of employment, that violates Florida law and you will face a $5,000 fine for every single violation.”

He went on to point to that in a city like Gainesville, these violations would cost them millions and millions of dollars. In other words, don’t do it. It ain’t worth it.

DeSantis announced this to ruckus applause and cheers in the room, because once again he has chosen to protect the rights of the individual against those who would threaten it. Looking at you Darth Biden.

I’ll leave you with this comment from him today on why vaccine mandates ignore the science:

“If you were really following science, you would acknowledge natural immunity. Instead they ignore it… if you do not acknowledge that — you are not following science. This is about using government power control to mandate, not the underlying medical issues.” @GovRonDeSantis pic.twitter.com/4B1TlfLjuw — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) September 13, 2021

