https://justthenews.com/government/congress/sen-grassley-blasts-protesters-attempting-intimidate-justice-brett-kavanaugh?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Senators from both major parties criticized an abortion rights protest held outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home last night.

The protest was organized by the liberal group ShutDownDC following the high court’s 5-4 ruling earlier this month that allowed a Texas abortion ban to take effect, despite it being at odds with current supreme court precedent.

According to the Washington Post, about 50 people congregated outside Kavanaugh’s home in Chevy Chase, Maryland. The protesters could be heard shouting obscenities as cars drove by, as well as demanding that the justice immediately resign.

The protest drew harsh criticism from the Senate Judiciary Committee’s top members, calling the act “unacceptable” and “indefensible” during a Biden appointee’s nomination hearing.

The top Republican on the committee, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, blasted the protesters, who he characterized as “left-wing radicals,” for attempting to undermine judicial independence.

“This protest looks like another blatant attempt to intimidate the judiciary and anyone who disagrees with a radical agenda pushed by partisan advocates,” Grassley said during the Senate hearing.

“Partisan shots aimed at the independence of our judiciary are concerning. Dark money groups like Deman justice run dishonest attacks to try to undermine the American people’s trust in the federal courts.”

He was joined in his denunciation by Democratic senators Dick Durbin and Patrick Leahy, who said those unhappy with the court’s action should express themselves at the ballot box or outside the courthouse.

Sen. Grassley and Sen. Durbin both agreed that public officials’ homes should be off-limits for protesters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

