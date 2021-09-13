https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/13/guess-we-know-where-the-spies-are-stanford-profs-call-on-doj-to-end-program-looking-for-chinese-spies-at-american-universities/
So, what’s the happs at Stanford University?
REUTERS: Stanford professors ask Justice Department to end program looking for Chinese spies in academia
— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) September 13, 2021
Come again?
Stanford professors urge U.S. to end program looking for Chinese spies in academia https://t.co/y45JclOXbI pic.twitter.com/Q4YoDmLJLH
— Reuters (@Reuters) September 13, 2021
More from Reuters:
A group of Stanford University professors has asked the Justice Department to stop looking for Chinese spies at U.S. universities, joining an effort by human rights groups to end a Trump administration program they said caused racial profiling and was terrorizing some scientists.
The “China Initiative” launched in late 2018 aimed to prevent U.S. technology theft by China but has since “deviated significantly from its claimed mission,” according to the Sept. 8 letter, which was signed by 177 Stanford faculty members and made public by them on Monday.
“(I)t is harming the United States’ research and technology competitiveness and it is fueling biases that, in turn, raise concerns about racial profiling,” the letter said.
Well, that’s one way to look at it. Another way to look at is that the Chinese government has actual top men dedicated to undermining U.S. national security, and academia is a great place to plant spies.
