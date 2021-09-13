https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/13/hey-he-said-he-wants-to-be-famous-nursing-home-worker-abuses-elderly-man-in-tiktok-video-brags-he-wont-get-fired-watch/

It takes a really ugly person to abuse the elderly. Take Andrew Cuomo for example …

From looking into this video of a ‘nursing home worker’ this is apparently a joke? But it sure as heck doesn’t read like one and if being unkind to a hungry elderly gentleman is funny to this young man then he really has no business working with the elderly at all.

Sounds like he’s exploiting the aging for clicks and taps on Instagram.

Someone, PLEASE get him a napkin as well, thanks.

His dream is to become a famous influencer … alrighty.

Right?

There’s nothing funny about this.

Sad.

When abusing the elderly is your joke?

Maybe it’s time for a new sense of humor.

And a new job.

***

