https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/13/how-much-is-this-per-hostage-us-to-send-64-million-in-humanitarian-aid-to-afghanistan-and-people-have-questions/

The Biden administration has already left behind tens of billions of dollars worth of U.S. equipment and weapons in Afghanistan (not to mention an entire airbase), and now there’s some extra money going to that country that the State Department says is humanitarian aid:

USAID, led by Samantha Power, will give $64 million to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan… pic.twitter.com/zlvXLNG8Xh — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) September 13, 2021

BREAKING: US to send $64 MILLION in ‘humanitarian aid’ to Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/3LjB7xdaMK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 13, 2021

Antony Blinken said this about the aid:

Secretary Blinken says US taxpayer money for Afghanistan won’t be sent to Taliban, but to NGOs, nonprofits, etc. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) September 13, 2021

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday a new pledge of $64 million in U.S. assistance to Afghanistan would circumvent the Taliban and go directly to nongovernment organizations and U.N. agencies providing relief to impoverished Afghans. https://t.co/gGDhJUTMsp — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 13, 2021

Does anybody think the money will “circumvent the Taliban”?

What could go wrong? — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) September 13, 2021

With the Biden administration in charge, what could go right?

How much is this per hostage? https://t.co/chQtXlzHYm — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 13, 2021

Given that Blinken just said that the Taliban is still keeping Americans from flying out, isn’t that essentially a ransom payment? https://t.co/ac3tvHDjll — Hernandez (@Armyfool1) September 13, 2021

Can’t they sell of some of that “gently used” military equipment that we were nice enough to leave them? probably $64 million in scrap value — Cobra Commander (@joincobra) September 13, 2021

Can’t they just sell all our military equipment? 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/6qjNhxDwRW — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) September 13, 2021

JUST IN: The Biden administration is providing nearly $64 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan. The U.S. already provides nearly $330 million in aid this year alone. What are the odds this money doesn’t fall into the hands of the Taliban? — Breanna Morello 🇺🇸 (@BreannaMorello) September 13, 2021

BREAKING: US to pay $64 MILLION Ransom to Afghanistan. There, I fixed it https://t.co/WwM9pk5Rk2 — Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) September 13, 2021

Riiiight….I’m sure it will go to the people 🙄 https://t.co/fehsBmOetE — Equality 7-2521 (@Liberty5_3000_) September 13, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

