https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/572034-howard-stern-rips-joe-rogan-for-ivermectin-praise

Howard Stern on Monday slammed Joe Rogan for pushing ivermectin as a cure for COVID-19, roasting the podcast host for taking a “horse dewormer.”

The SiriusXM host criticized those who won’t get vaccinated against COVID-19 but are OK with taking medication designed for animals.

Rogan’s vaccination status is not known, but he has said healthy young people don’t need the COVID-19 vaccine. Upon announcing his COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this month, Rogan said he took a cocktail of medication, including ivermectin, approved for use in humans in some cases but not recommended for treating COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rogan then questioned the pushback he received, notably from CNN, over his tacit endorsement of the drug. Stern doubled down on the criticism of Rogan on Monday.

“I heard Joe Rogan was saying, ‘What are you busting my balls [for]?’ He says, ‘I took horse dewormer, and a doctor gave it to me.’ Well, a doctor would also give you a vaccine, so why take horse dewormer?” Stern said during his show, according to Mediaite.

He added, “We have no time for idiots in this country anymore. We don’t want you.”

Stern said those who reject the COVID-19 vaccine should stay home when they get sick with the virus.

“Stay home. Die there with your COVID. Don’t take the cure, but don’t clog up our hospitals with your COVID when you finally get it. Stay home. Don’t bother with science. It’s too late. Go f— yourself. We just don’t have time for you,” Stern said.

The FDA has recommended that people not take ivermectin to treat cases of COVID-19, recently tweeting, “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 21, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

